I-SS board told meal prices will need to increase

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education heard a proposal Monday night from Director of School Nutrition Tina Wilson that would increase the meal prices for breakfast and lunch by 50 cents for the 2022-23 school year.

Wilson told the board that the USDA waivers that allowed the school system to feed students at no cost during COVID are set to expire in June, and she felt they have no choice but to raise the price of breakfast from $1.40 to $1.90 and the cost of lunch for K-5 from $2.80 to $3.30 with the cost for 6-12 going from $2.95 to $3.45.

“The hand we’ve been dealt, we have no choice but to do this to sustain our program,” Wilson said.

Wilson told the board a number of other factors have played a hand in this situation, including the expiration of the waivers, price increases on the food vendor bids and pay wage increases.

Wilson said that School Nutrition would not be able to sustain the loss the program will take without an increase in meals to help offset some of the food and wage costs.

“I am mad, furious with our government and that’s just all I can say, this is unjust to our children, our department and my staff,” Wilson said. “I am forced to do things I do not like to do. We are here for the good of our children and it saddens me that I am going to have to sit here and ask for a price increase for our meals.”

Wilson said that because of the waivers for free meals during COVID, school nutrition fed more than 93,000 meals a week over the last year. Pre-COVID, those numbers were around 60,000 a week. She expects those numbers to fall back down to the pre-COVID numbers when the waivers expire.

The board asked Wilson to return to next week’s meeting with options and costs to reduce pricing, keep the price where it currently is as well as options to increase the price minimally.

The options would likely require additional funding from the school board or the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

The board will revisit the issue and vote at next week’s meeting.