I-SS Board votes to continue mask requirement

The board indicated they did not want to muddy the waters and instead passed a different motion to review Carver’s suggestion along with studying any and all possibilities to reduce the exclusion of children from schools.

Before the board voted to require masks, numerous board members expressed the sentiment during the discussion of Kennington’s motion that their hands are currently tied by the state’s communicable disease law.

Board attorney Ashley F. Leonard described the communicable disease law as a state law that gives authority to the state commission of health to authorize control measures for communicable disease. It also requires all persons to follow these control measures. And the school board falls under the definition of persons.

“The toolkit is not really the issue, it’s the communicable disease law,” board member Martin Page said. “That is where the problem has been, and that law goes way back. Now we are seeing Raleigh once again trying to blame someone else for everything, this is an absolute no win.”

Board member Doug Knight added that his vote to keep the mask requirement was not a science decision but about keeping kids in schools.