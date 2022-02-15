I-SS board votes to end mask mandate

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to end the systemwide mask mandate, returning to mask-optional effective immediately.
Less than a week after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services amended exclusion rules to only require exclusions of symptomatic individuals and individuals who test positive, Superintendent Jeff James recommended that the board pass a motion to make masks optional.
Bill Howell made a motion to accept James’ recommendation and the motion was seconded by Charles Kelly.
As a part of the recommendation and motion passed, James and the school board agreed the school system will provide, when available, N-95 masks for high-risk students and staff who want them.
The school system will also stop of the exclusion of asymptomatic students and staff, regardless of any close contact, both in the household or the community. The system will continue to exclude positive cases and will provide testing options for students and staff who have symptoms.
Additionally, Iredell-Statesville Schools will stop contact tracing at the individual level in the K-12 setting.
“It is not an easy decision, any decision we make because there are two sides to this,” James told the board before his recommendation was made. “I think if you look at our data over the past few months it has steadily gone down.”
After passing the motion unanimously, former chairman Martin Page asked for an opportunity to say a few words.
“This has been a very stressful situation, but I am very proud of the board in the past for watching what is going on locally,” Page said. “We have been very prudent, we started schools without masks, put them back on and then went back to masks after another variant popped up. I’m just proud that this board has really looked at what has gone on locally and has looked to keep kids in class.”
“I’ve prayed for this day for a long time, and I’m thrilled,” Page added.