I-SS board votes to end mask mandate

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to end the systemwide mask mandate, returning to mask-optional effective immediately.

Less than a week after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services amended exclusion rules to only require exclusions of symptomatic individuals and individuals who test positive, Superintendent Jeff James recommended that the board pass a motion to make masks optional.

Bill Howell made a motion to accept James’ recommendation and the motion was seconded by Charles Kelly.

As a part of the recommendation and motion passed, James and the school board agreed the school system will provide, when available, N-95 masks for high-risk students and staff who want them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school system will also stop of the exclusion of asymptomatic students and staff, regardless of any close contact, both in the household or the community. The system will continue to exclude positive cases and will provide testing options for students and staff who have symptoms.

Additionally, Iredell-Statesville Schools will stop contact tracing at the individual level in the K-12 setting.