I-SS Board votes to keep current mask mandate in place

minutes or more within a 24-hour period, regardless of whether the

student or positive individual are wearing a face covering.

2. Allow asymptomatic students, who are determined to be close contacts to a positive individual, to remain in school by choosing to undergo appropriate diagnostic testing.

3. Provide multiple ways to ensure in-person learning and explore ways to make the use of face coverings more flexible while maintaining appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions.

“The quarantine rules are killing us as an education system,” James said. “Now is the time to learn how we can compromise and have school without masking our kids all day long,” James said. “I think it is doable, but I think the state has to be open to working with citizens and the school board to try some things, collect data and see what can and cannot work. But right now, it is a one-stop shop, you either do it our way or the kids go home.”

James went on to add that the governor and NCDHHS must be open to lines of communication for his district and others in order to find an alternative to what is currently taking place.