I-SS conducting community survey regarding Mt. Mourne School facility
Mt. Mourne School, located at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville, stands vacant at this time. The vacant building is a result of Mt. Mourne IB School moving to The Brawley School campus for the 2020-2021 school year.

Iredell-Statesville Schools is seeking community input as to what residents in the southern end of Iredell County would like to see at the Mt. Mourne School location. Using this survey as a guiding focus, Superintendent Jeff James and the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education will determine the next steps for the current Mt. Mourne School location.

This brief survey offers community members in the southern end of Iredell County the opportunity to voice input, opinions, and insight regarding the Mt. Mourne School location. This survey will be live until Feb. 12.

To access the survey, visit https://forms.gle/zxL9nNbeddSULUN56

