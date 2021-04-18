I-SS continues to listen, address community needs

As we plan for the coming school year, we will continue to explore school choice options for our students. Of course, we plan to return to school full-time for grades Pre-K-12 in the fall. However, Iredell-Statesville Schools has offered Virtual Iredell-Statesville Schools (VISS) for several years. Although VISS hasn’t been a “mainstream” option for most of our 20,000 students, it is and will continue to be an option for all. VISS allows us to pay I-SS teachers to teach virtual classes, some receiving compensation for teaching additional sections over their regular load while giving our students access to local teachers and support they cannot get with programs like North Carolina Virtual Public Schools (NCVPS). VISS allows many students to fill a gap in their schedule or challenge themselves to take additional courses in a variety of course offerings.

College and Career Promise (CCP) classes are another option for high school students, and, in my opinion, a great option for any student wanting to take college courses for credit. We have students who have completed a two-year degree by taking CCP courses at Mitchell Community College. In many cases, this is two years of their four-year degree, a great way to make college affordable.