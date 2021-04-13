 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-SS holds virtual District Chess Tournament; winners announced (copy)
0 comments
sponsored

I-SS holds virtual District Chess Tournament; winners announced (copy)

  • 0
IMG_3735.jpg

Students who won first- through third-place honors at the District Chess Tournament were recognized.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The District Chess Tournament was held virtually on March 26.

The Round Robin Virtual District Tournament was open to students in grades three through 12. This is the first year Iredell-Statesville has provided a virtual chess option using Chesskids.com.

Schools participating were Shepherd, Woodland Heights and Coddle Creek elementary schools, The Brawley School, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High School.

Elementary students completed 12 rounds of fast chess play and middle/high school students completed eight rounds of chess play. Every student played all the rounds while the online system assigned points based on wins, losses or draws. The fast chess tournament was set for matches to last 10 minutes giving each player a total of five minutes on their chess clocks to make their moves.

The following students were recognized for first-, second- and third-place finishes:

Elementary

  • First place, Roshan Naik, Woodland Heights, fifth grade
  • Second place, Desmond Onyskin, Shepherd, fourth grade
  • Third place, Marcus Metz, Woodland Heights, fourth grade

Middle/high school

  • First place, Towner Akers, The Brawley School, eighth grade
  • Second place, Sumuga Swaminathan, The Brawley School, seventh grade
  • Third place, Holden Hinson, West Iredell Middle, sixth grade
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics