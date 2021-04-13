I-SS holds virtual District Chess Tournament; winners announced

The District Chess Tournament was held virtually on March 26.

The Round Robin Virtual District Tournament was open to students in grades three-12. This is the first year Iredell-Statesville has provided a virtual chess option using Chesskids.com.

Schools participating were Shepherd, Woodland Heights and Coddle Creek elementary schools, The Brawley School, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High School.

Elementary students completed 12 rounds of fast chess play and middle/high school students completed eight rounds of chess play. Every student played all the rounds while the online system assigned points based on wins, losses or draws. The fast chess tournament was set for matches to last 10 minutes giving each player a total of five minutes on their chess clocks to make their moves.

The following students were recognized for first-, second- and third-place finishes:

Elementary

First place, Roshan Naik, Woodland Heights, fifth grade

Second place, Desmond Onyskin, Shepherd, fourth grade

Third place, Marcus Metz, Woodland Heights, fourth grade

Middle/high school