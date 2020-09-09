I-SS partners with county, United Way to establish Covid-19 Education Fund

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced a partnership with Iredell County Government and United Way of Iredell County to establish the Iredell Covid-19 Education Fund, which will support working families and their children in Iredell County to continue their education and quality of life at the highest level possible.
With the state mandated changes to the school calendar, the stress and strain of a new and unfamiliar routine are impacting parents and children across our community. With the Iredell County Covid-19 Education Fund families will be provided additional assistance needed through targeted scholarships assisting low-income and employed families to access child care on remote school days, and ongoing support for programs that serve children with academic and crisis assistance throughout the year.
Take, for example, the Morrison family, Marsha and Steven were both working full time, raising their two children, Tucker , 9 and Raylin, 7 The family has navigated many struggles in life together, including Raylin’s diagnosis with diabetes at 18 months old. This requires regular monitoring and care throughout the entire day, which the school was able to handle. In 2019, the company which Marsha had worked at for 25 years decided to restructure and because of this Marsha lost her job.
While Marsha was trying to weigh her options on whether she should immediately return to the workforce or if she should further her education, the pandemic began and schools were shut down. During the lockdown Steven continued working 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to support his family. Marsha and Steven both became thankful that Marsha was able to stay home and care for Raylin so that her health could continue to be monitored appropriately.
But with school restarting this fall and Raylin’s special care needs, Marsha again felt like she had no option but to stay home with the children to maintain Raylin and Tucker in a safe environment. Marsha then heard about the Covid-19 Education Fund which assists families to afford day-care for children on the days which virtual education is required. The fund is helping to offset the new expenses which working parents are experiencing to provide care on remote school days.
“This was meant to be; now I can move forward in supporting my family in new ways. It wouldn’t be possible for me to think of getting a new job or an education without knowing my children are safe and taken care of,” said Marsha.
Scenes like this are playing out all over our county right now. To access child care on remote school days, visit https://www.iredellnc.com/guides/374-iss-school-age-childcare-programs. Ask any of these providers if you might qualify for a scholarship to assist with the costs.
If you are able, please join us in supporting the Covid-19 Education Fund so that we can sustain the children and families of Iredell County during this one of a kind school year. To make a financial gift you can text 41444 with the keyword ICchild or you can also visit: http://bit.ly/ICchild.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.