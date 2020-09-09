I-SS partners with county, United Way to establish Covid-19 Education Fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced a partnership with Iredell County Government and United Way of Iredell County to establish the Iredell Covid-19 Education Fund, which will support working families and their children in Iredell County to continue their education and quality of life at the highest level possible.

With the state mandated changes to the school calendar, the stress and strain of a new and unfamiliar routine are impacting parents and children across our community. With the Iredell County Covid-19 Education Fund families will be provided additional assistance needed through targeted scholarships assisting low-income and employed families to access child care on remote school days, and ongoing support for programs that serve children with academic and crisis assistance throughout the year.

Take, for example, the Morrison family, Marsha and Steven were both working full time, raising their two children, Tucker , 9 and Raylin, 7 The family has navigated many struggles in life together, including Raylin’s diagnosis with diabetes at 18 months old. This requires regular monitoring and care throughout the entire day, which the school was able to handle. In 2019, the company which Marsha had worked at for 25 years decided to restructure and because of this Marsha lost her job.