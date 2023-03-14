Dr. Jeff James took a moment and laid out the Iredell-Statesville Schools budget during Monday’s school board meeting — the one it submitted to the county for approval.

The $59,384,518.61 budget is 12.44% more than last year, or $6,543,901.03 more, with the largest part coming from raises and benefit increases. James noted some of the challenges for I-SS schools when it comes to achievement, including a large number of low-income students and tight budgets compared to similar districts, but also highlighted that the school system’s 88.1% graduation rate is higher than the North Carolina average of 86.4%.

But he also noted that compared to similar school districts, I-SS has higher scores.

“Guess whose No. 1 in performance? You guys, you remember we’re one of the lowest funded districts in North Carolina, but look where our performance is,” James said. “We’re No. 1 when you compare us to similar-sized counties and similar academic counties. So that’s a return on investment.”

James also noted that I-SS produces higher SAT and ACT scores than similar counties, as well as above the North Carolina average.

The superintendent said that while some of the schools in high poverty areas continue to underperform, by the state’s rubric for grading performance, schools in higher-poverty areas have almost no chance of being A or B schools due to a number of factors.

James took some exception to the idea that schools in high-poverty areas could do better without more funding.

“You’re not going to be an A or B school in this state unless you have less than 50% poverty, period,” James said.

Later in the meeting, Adam Steele, chief financial officer, formally presented the budget to the board while taking questions on several items, including contacting teachers and how to fill those positions internally, advertising, and stipends for teachers.

The budget was approved 7-0.

Statesville High School CTE Building

Tim Ivey, chief technology, facilities and maintenance officer, presented bids for renovations to the Statesville High School CTE Building to add a barbering lab and classroom. LaFave’s Construction’s $1,027,160 bid was selected with a 7-0 vote, besting G.L. Wilson Building Co.’s $1,207,870, Miles-McClellan Construction’s $1,392,000.40, and Wharton-Smith at $1,499,000.

Shepherd Elementary

Bids were also presented for additional parking and the purchase of the used 8 classroom modular unit project to alleviate overcrowding. With the parking, again LaFave’s Construction led at $980,000, followed by G.L. Wilson Building Co. at $999,000, Morgan Corp. at $1,029,601.40, Eagle Wood, Inc. at $1,280,000, Country Boy Landscaping at $1,296,000, Bell Construction at $1,430,000, Mountaineer Contractors at $1,450,473, and Reeves Construction at $1,625,866.

The used 8-classroom modular unit quoted from Boxx Modular was $702,415, including taxes and setup. Repairs and updates would bring the cost to $823,879.50. It was accepted 7-0.

The total cost of the project is $1,682,415 and was approved 7-0.

Public comment

The first speaker, Eric Burks, wondered if some Statesville students lacked the inspiration to overcome challenges in the city. He mentioned that in “October Sky,” a book and movie about four high school students in West Virginia’s coal country who built amateur rockets, came from an area with poverty and limited options for education.

He questioned why books like “Orbiting Jupiter” were in schools, one that focuses on a Maine family as they begin fostering a troubled teenage father.

“We don’t have to put the spotlight on it,” Burks said.

As he began to read a passage from the book he took exception to, his allotted three minutes expired. He tried to continue but the mic was cut, much to his displeasure.

Regular speaker Micah Phelps thanked the board for what he said was one of the most productive meetings in years. Phelps had helped organize and publicly support several of the campaigns of the board’s newest members.

He did question what he believed was a lack of emphasis on reading in James’ presentation of the budget to the board.

“What can a mind think if it cannot read?” Phelps asked the board.

He suggested creating a reading program to incentivize reading among students.

Jean Foster updated the board on her and Emily Kiral’s “Clean Slate for a Full Plate” fundraiser that aims to eliminate $30,000 in school lunch debt within I-SS. She said $10,000 has been raised directly, with another roughly $8,000 mailed directly to the school system for the cause.