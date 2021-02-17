I-SS: Thursday will be a Virtual Student Day due to expected inclement weather

With inclement weather forecasted for tonight and into the morning, Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a Virtual Student Day for Thursday. Staff should follow inclement weather call No. 11 as outlined on the district website.

Students will not report to campus and will be expected to complete assignments and participate in virtual instruction as communicated by the child’s teacher(s).

Due to the potential power outage, site building principals will work with families to ensure adequate time will be allowed for assignments to be turned in.