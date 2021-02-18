I-SS to operate on two-hour delay Friday: MCC to begin classes at 10 a.m.

Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff for Friday. Staff should follow Inclement Weather Call #5 as outlined on the district website This delayed start time will allow the time and daylight needed to use extra caution in the event that you encounter hazardous conditions like black ice.

MCC

Due to forecasted weather conditions, all Mitchell Community College campus locations will delay opening Friday until 10 a.m. Virtual classes will meet as scheduled.

On-campus classes ending before 10 a.m. are canceled. Classes beginning before but ending after 10 a.m. will begin at 10 a.m. Classes beginning at 10 a.m. or later will meet as scheduled. Students, faculty and staff must assume the responsibility for deciding if conditions are too hazardous to permit safe driving.