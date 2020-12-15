 Skip to main content
I-SS to operate on two-hour delay Wednesday
Due to expected icy conditions tomorrow, Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday. I-SS employees should refer to option #5 on the Inclement Weather Procedures portion of the website.

High school students who have scheduled exams tomorrow should wait for direction from their individual school.

Instruction is delayed for all students, which includes those students who are attending school virtually.

