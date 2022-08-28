I want ‘veterans to buy what they need’

Several weeks ago 7-year-old Caden Wheeler set up a lemonade stand with a two-fold purpose in mind. Caden said that he did this “so people could enjoy lemonade and veterans could buy what they need,” which is where he decided the proceeds would go.

As a result of his lemonade venture, Caden was able to raise more than $100, which he presented to the veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville on Thursday.

When he made the presentation, Caden told the large group that was gathered that day, “I did a lemonade stand and I brought money for you guys, whatever you need, you can buy with the money. It’s $157.64.”

He shared that he wanted to help the veterans and when asked if there were veterans in his family, he pointed to his grandfather, Doug, who then shared that he had served just over 22 years in the United States Army.

After Caden made his presentation, veteran David Parkin had several gifts for him on behalf of the veterans. He first had Caden come to attention and presented him with a beaded bracelet which Parkin shared were “the colors we serve. This means your outstanding service to the veterans.”

This was followed by his receiving a challenge coin as Parkin noted that “every good military guy needs a challenge coin,” and lastly, he presented him with a set of dog tags.

Applause, cheers and shouts of “great job” could be heard following the presentation, along with thanks from John Hedley, the coffee shop’s executive director.

Caden, who was accompanied to the coffee shop by his grandparents, Lee and Doug Wheeler, and his little brother Eli, is the son of Brian and Amanda Wheeler of Davidson. He is a student at Davidson K-8 School, and when he was asked if he might do this again to help the veterans or another cause in the community, Caden responded with a yes.