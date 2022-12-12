Ian Walchesky joins Iredell District Attorney's office

alert featured
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday…
Mooresville resident Vickie Ketchie recently received a very high honor, that of being inducted into the Exchange Club’s Court of Honor. A spe…
After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous Light the World Giving Machine is coming…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plo…
A Davidson man was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a tractor-trailer Monday evening.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education swore in four new members at Monday night’s meeting.
The annual Walk Thru Bethlehem, an outdoor, interactive, biblical-era Christmas walk-through drama and marketplace, is scheduled for Dec. 9 fr…
Santa and Mrs. Claus made an early visit to Mooresville, dropping by the Mooresville Police Department to visit with children and their families.