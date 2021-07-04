 Skip to main content
Ice cream social set
Ice cream social set

All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to the Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social planned for July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Organizers noted you do not have to be a future resident of Felicity Manor to drop by for the free event, which will be held outside at Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville.It will be held outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.

