ICING ON THE CAKE

“I’m not a big proponent of setting goals,’’ said Cindric, upon sizing up his season to this point, “but we put something on paper and my number one was the regular season championship. We sat down as a team at the beginning of the year and we all wrote down our top-three goals. From the outside looking in, maybe that was a lofty goal. We have a lot of speed and a lot of fight. I am really proud of that effort.”

On the visit to Richmond, Cindric clocked in fourth in the first night’s Go Bowling 250. The following afternoon, Cindric lined up 10th at the finish of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250. Combined, those feats along with the efforts of all remaining challengers in the hunt served to solidify his regular-season title with one more event left on that segment of the season’s schedule.

The Xfinity Series, considered the next level down from the top-tier NASCAR Cup Series, closes out its regular season schedule later this week at another short track Bristol Motor Speedway. The circuit’s playoffs then get underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in two weeks.