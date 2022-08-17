Immersive theater set with ACT’s artistic director Dr. Wrenn Goodrum

Dr. Wrenn Goodrum, founder of Activate Community Through Theatre, is directing and producing ACT’s upcoming “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” an immersive experience, on Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2 at the Pioneer Springs Community School in Charlotte.

Showtimes are to be announced.

The production offers two adventures for the audiences to choose from: “The Forest Adventure,” including scenes with the Cheshire Cats, Caterpillar, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum and the Gryphon and Mock Turtle, and “The Garden Adventure,” including scenes with the Duchess and Cook, Humpty Dumpty, the Gardeners, and the Flowers. Both adventures include playing croquet with the Queen of Hearts, having a snack at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, and attending the trial.

The cast of 34 youths ages 8 to 17 includes four Alices, five Cheshire Cats and 11 locations. The production is filled with audience participation and lots of surprises.

Goodrum grew up in Cary and graduated from the University of the North Carolina School of the Arts, in acting, after spending a year studying in London. She worked first as an actress and then as a theater director and educator in New York City for 10 years before moving to Providence, Rhode Island, to work for the American Repertory Company, Trinity Rep. In 1987, she founded and was the artistic and executive director of the award-winning All Children’s Theatre for 22 years. She created a Rhode Island institution that impacted the entire state.

Goodrum returned to North Carolina in 2009 and started Activate Community Through Theatre, a company producing theater and theater education for youth, intergenerational and senior communities. Throughout her professional career, she has directed and produced numerous immersive theater productions.