In His Steps offers free dance classes for girls

For 14 years, In His Steps, a local nonprofit dance ministry for girls, continues to offer free weekly dance classes for girls ages pre-K through 12th grade. Participants can choose from in-person or virtual classes, which are filled with fun, learning about dancing for Jesus, some awesome and appropriate dance moves and devotions in each class.

The dance season for the weekly classes runs from September through March. In His Steps started as a way to reach out to girls. The ministry focuses on giving girls a safe place to learn about Christ, as well as developing a positive self-image and sharing the challenges they face in their lives on a daily basis.

In a time when many dance studios focus heavily on girls’ bodies, appearance and technical ability, Donna Smith, founder of the nonprofit ministry, said she wanted to create a safe environment where all girls are appreciated no matter how they look, their size, economic status or how skilled they actually are at dance. Smith said the ministry provides girls with an inspiring environment about self-worth and teaches them how to apply Biblical lessons to their lives.

“Many activities are so expensive, we offer girls a free way to learn to dance and get exercise. They can invite their friends, dance and hang out in a safe place, that doesn’t cost them a thing,” Smith said.