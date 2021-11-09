In narrow vote, I-SS board votes to make masks optional

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to return schools to masks optional.

The action came at the board meeting Monday.

After a brief discussion and review of the current COVID cases and quarantines in the school system, Bill Howell made a motion to return schools to optional masking.

“We have 5-year-old and 6-year-old children that are afraid to go outside because some adult told them they are going to get sick and die,” Howell said. “Shame on you, if you are one of those people, shame on you. No way a child should live in fear. Therefore, I make a motion to return to optional masks.”

Doug Knight seconded the motion.

“I will be voting in favor of the motion," Knight said. “We are going to have to live with COVID and I do hope the principals do not bias the system, so it gets bad again.”

Joining Howell and Knight in voting yes were Bryan Shoemaker and Todd Carver. Sam Kennington, Martin Page and Charles Kelly cast the no votes.

As a result of the vote, masks will be optional beginning immediately. The issue will be discussed again at next month’s board meeting as required by the state legislature.