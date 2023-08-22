An in-person hiring event is being hosted by Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers on Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Lake Norman Regional Medical Center’s community classrooms, 171 Fairview Road, in Mooresville.

All interested parties are invited to drop-in at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center during this event where specialists in human resources and leadership will be available to assist in their job searches.

During the event, there will be on-the-spot interviews and the opportunity to meet with nursing managers. On-site offers will be made if applicable. Career openings include: registered nurses, CNAs, phlebotomists, unit secretary, LPNs, medical assistants and patient sitters. Attendees are encouraged to bring a résumé.

This event is free, and no appointment is necessary. Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for experienced registered nurses, $5,000 tuition reimbursement and up to $20,000 for student loan repayment.

To learn more about job opportunities available at Davis Regional Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, contact Hailey Navarette at 704-660-4024, or hailey_navarette@lnrmc.com.