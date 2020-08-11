Incentive serves as fuel for area bowler’s priceless payback

Payback proved priceless on the part of one area-based already well-established youth bowler.
Mooresville’s Caroline Thesier, already on tap to continue her bowling career at the major collegiate level, padded what is already a well-cushioned youth level career when dominating the field to finish first in the annual Teen Masters Bowling Championship.
Considered to be one of the premier youth-level events to take place across the United States upon its establishment in 1997, the Teen Masters traditionally crowns some of the nation’s top junior-level bowlers in a variety of divisions.
In the case of Thesier, the resident of the Mallard Head community and product of South Iredell High School, wound up standing all alone atop the affair’s Varsity Girls Division.
After pacing the field following four consecutive grueling rounds of pin-falling qualifying play that were each comprised of six games, Thesier supported that top-seeded status by emerging as the victor in all three of her head-to-head match play bouts.
As a result, Thesier easily atoned for her second-place finish in the same nation-wide attraction held a year earlier.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought many sports to a halt, but the Teen Masters Bowling Championships, one of the nation's most prestigious events, still took place as originally scheduled this past week at the AMF Shrader Lanes in Virginia.
About 120 bowlers withdrew prior to the event, but there were still in excess of 230 bowlers competing, representing most of the country from California to Washington to New England.
The event, which bills itself as "America's Premier High School Championship Event" in the sport, awards $50,000 in scholarships to participants.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers put in extra work and dedication helping the event run safely and smoothly with different precautions in place.
In order for all the bowlers to be safe, there were staggered squad arrivals and departures. There could only be a limited amount of people in the building at a time, and they were only allowed to come when it was their time to compete.
Masks were mandatory, and the bowlers each had colored coded water bottles and towels so that no one touched each other’s belongings.
After each game, participants formed a "train,” meaning that bowlers didn’t pass each other while changing lanes. Temperature scans, the practicing of social distancing while getting up and moving and the constant sanitizing of equipment was conducted following every game.
The effort served to continue a successful return to the competitive bowling scene for Thesier after earlier in the year’s schedule was suspended due to the presence and continued concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the extended absence of actual on-the-lanes action, Thesier was able to maintain some sort of regular practice routine by improvising to the point of setting up bowling pins in her family residence’s yard in order to work on her release.
Apparently, the process worked wonders.
Prior to her performance at the Teen Masters held over the course of a full week in Richmond, Va., Thesier had also recently drawn closer towards the completing of the junior portion of her already celebrated bowling career by capturing titles at a pair of tournaments conducted in as many different states.
Thesier won in the inaugural Bowlero Southern Youth Championships held in Atlanta before placing first in the Florida Youth Bowling Organization Youth United States Open staged in Florida.
She will bring a bowling bag chocked full of impressive personal credentials with her to the next level.
The latest personal achievements accomplished out on the lanes pushed her youth tour tournament titles to a total of 37. Thesier has snared now six national level event titles, emerged as a two-time state bowling champion and has been designated as a bowler of the year six times.
She is recognized as a 2020 Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow and filled as position as a member of the 2019 Junior Team USA.
While bowling, which still does not remain a sanctioned high school sport in North Carolina, will continue to be an emphasis as a pivotal part of her future plans, Thesier also has mapped out what she expects to receive from the collegiate experience.
She is the recipient of a combination athletic/academic scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University, where she plans to earn a double major in neuroscience and psychology while also expanding on her competitive bowling career at the college level.
Thesier also plans to achieve a doctorate degree during grad school while anticipating competing on the women’s professional bowling tour.
