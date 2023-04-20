Due to the forecast of inclement weather Saturday, the Mooresville Earth Day celebration has been postponed for one week.

Fun and education combine with the Town of Mooresville’s Earth Day event, set for April 29, at the Selma Burke Recreation Center. This free event is full of family fun activities focused on our environment and how children can become environmentally friendly. There will also be food available for families as they enjoy the day.

Children can participate in the Scoop the Poop game with the Dog Mayor, recycling games and snail races. Other activities include creating a DIY water filter, Pollinator Garden kick-off display, sensory bins with healthy water and creatures, sensory bins with healthy dirt and creatures, Fire Marshal Woody coloring pages and a “Flat Woody” craft, scavenger hunt and Creek Week coloring books.

The town will also plant a tree in honor of its 150th birthday and Arbor Day. This will ensure the sesquicentennial is marked environmentally for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come. 2023 also marks the town’s 14th year as a Tree City USA.

The town’s Parks and Recreation Department, Mooresville Youth Council, Stormwater Division and Fire-Rescue have teamed up for the Earth Day event, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Selma Burke Recreation Center (781 Agape Drive). You can find more information at MooresvilleNC.gov/EarthDay.