Increase quality of life with healthy habits

Five healthy habits could be the secret to a longer life for many people.

According to a study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, individuals who adopt the habits by the age of 50 may live seven or more years longer than those who don’t. Those healthy habits may also help prevent chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

The study analyzed 34 years of data on more than 100,000 adults to see if there is a correlation between healthy habits and the three chronic conditions. Researchers found women who maintained at least four of the five healthy habits by the age of 50 lived an average of 34.4 more years free of the chronic conditions, while women who did not adopt the healthy habits lived an average of only 23.7 additional years — a difference of more than a decade.

The findings were similar in men. Men who adopted at least four of the five healthy habits by 50 lived an average of 31.1 more years without the chronic conditions while men who did not lived an average of only 23.5 years.

“We all have the ability to prevent chronic diseases across our lifetimes,” said Dr. Benjamin Kunesh, an internal medicine physician with Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville. “Through lifestyle changes like eating nutrient-rich food, exercising and avoiding proven harmful activities like smoking, adults can live longer, disease-free lives.”

Dr. Kunesh suggests these five healthy habits to prevent chronic diseases:

Limit alcohol consumption: Alcohol is associated with a variety of short- and long-term health risks like headache and nausea as well as high blood pressure and some cancer. For women, limit alcohol to one serving per day, and two servings per day for men.

Eat high-quality foods: Start incorporating more high-quality foods into your diet like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes. Also begin limiting red meat, sodium and sugar-sweetened drinks like sodas and juices which are linked to weight gain, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Exercise daily: Just 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise can prevent strokes, coronary heart disease and help manage stress. Try taking a brisk walk or riding a bike on a smooth path to help elevate your heart rate and break a sweat.

Maintain a normal body mass index: Experts recommend maintaining a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 to help avoid developing conditions linked to excess weight like diabetes and arthritis.

Never smoke: Over 16 million Americans live with diseases caused by smoking including cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and other types of lung disease. Smoking also hurts those exposed to the habit. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 41,000 nonsmoking adults and 400 infants die from second-hand smoke exposure each year. Protect yourself and loved ones from serious illness or death by totally abstaining.

To find a physician or learn more healthy habits, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com.

