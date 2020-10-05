Infant care class scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host a free, online infant care class Oct. 6 from 6:30-9 p.m. This class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering.

Registration is required, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and fill quickly.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If this class is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.