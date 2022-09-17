Information and job opportunities shared at event

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 2022 Mooresville Chamber and WAME 92.9 FM Business Expo and Job Fair was held Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. Presenting sponsor of this year’s event was Express Employment Professionals. Serving as associate sponsors were Cavin Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, TDS, Piedmont HealthCare and SRI Performance. Many other businesses were on hand for the annual event providing details on job opportunities, information on services and free giveaways to community members who visited from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

