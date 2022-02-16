Information shared on heart failure symptoms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid weight gain or lossA high percentage of people with heart failure experience rapid weight gain or loss. This can happen because of a few different factors, such as medication side effects or an increase in stress hormones like cortisol, which cause some people to store more fat than average.

FatigueExcessive tiredness is a common symptom of heart failure. As your disease progresses, it can cause anemia due to low blood volume or decreased oxygen delivery in cells across all parts of your body, which leads to fatigue. You may have difficulty sleeping at night due to a change in sleep patterns as you struggle for air throughout the night. However, this doesn’t mean you need to be less active. Pay attention to these signals and talk with your health care provider about how much physical activity is right for you.

Irregular heartbeatA healthy heart can generate up to 100 beats per minute. If this rhythm becomes irregular or has trouble staying in step with your body’s other processes, it can lead to other troubling symptoms. You might become short of breath and experience chest pain. As heart failure worsens, you may experience swelling around your legs that could indicate clogged arteries.