Initial class graduates from Senior Leadership Development Institute

Chris Nichols with blueharbor bank in Mooresville was among the inaugural graduating class from the Senior Leadership Development Institute. Nichols joined seven other graduates.

SLDI was established in late 2019 to foster the development of leaders poised to take the next step in their careers and is designed for mid- and senior-level bank leaders. The curriculum is designed to enhance leadership, knowledge, skills and abilities through group sessions, case studies, independent study and practical application.

Sharon Justice, facilitator of SLDI, said in a statement, “Congratulations to the graduates of the inaugural program. Throughout the course, you have explored innovative concepts to grow both personally and professionally, in addition to making friendships that will last throughout your careers. On behalf of the NCBA and SLDI, we cannot wait to see where your leadership journey takes you next.”

The graduating class of the SLDI consists of experienced bankers who have direct reports, positive reputations and aspirations for greater leadership experiences. Applicants for SLDI are recommended to be graduates of the North Carolina School of Banking, the oldest state banking association banking school in the country. Presenters included experts in the fields of technology, marketing, innovation, communication and human resources with topics such as strategic thinking, ethical leadership and personal development, among others.