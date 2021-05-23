Input wanted for Phase II of East-West Connector preliminary design

With the completion of the conceptual designs for Phase II of the East-West Connector Project, the town of Mooresville is looking for residents’ input on the plans.

The East-West Connector Project feasibility study began in 2010, and Phase I of the East-West Connector (from I-77 Exit 31/Langtree Road to N.C. 115) is now well into its design phase. Phase II (N.C. 115 to Shearers Road) is ready for its next step in the design process. Once complete, the East-West Connector will be a four-lane, divided road connecting Exit 31 on I-77 (Langtree Road) to Shearers Road. The connector will provide direct access and improve the movement of goods and people in Mooresville.

On Wednesday, the town is hosting a public meeting, virtually via Zoom, from 6-7 p.m. This meeting will provide an opportunity to learn about the project and engage with the project team. A presentation will be followed by an informal question and answer period.