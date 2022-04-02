Intentional walk proved to be right call as Lake Norman defeats Mooresville

MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival Lake Norman 4-2. But with runners on second and third, she represented the winning run with just one out.

That’s when Wildcats’ head coach Tommy Strahan sent in a signal that caught the entire stadium off guard. He called for an intentional walk to load the bases.

“We weren’t going to let her beat us,” Strahan said of the decision.

Once Vanderpool got to first base, she didn’t get to go any further. Lake Norman pitcher Linda Moore got the next two Blue Devils to harmlessly pop out to end the game, preserving the Wildcats’ (9-1, 4-1) 4-2 lead and earning them a win over Mooresville (10-3, 4-2) to get the inside track to the Greater Metro Conference championship.

“It’s always a close game when we play Mooresville,” Strahan said. “It’s a great rivalry game. These kids live for this game.”

Maybe that anticipation had the Blue Devils a bit anxious to start the game, because an errant throw from Ellie Goins on a hit from Kendall Robinson missed its mark at first base and bounced into right field. The error led to an early 2-0 lead for the Wildcats after just the first half inning.

“Usually, when we play (Mooresville), the team that doesn’t make the errors usually wins the game,” Strahan said. “That was a big inning for us.”

Vanderpool got the Blue Devils back within one, 2-1, soon after that, scoring from second on a Lake Norman throwing error. Eventually, Mooresville would tie the game at two when Avrelle Harrel drove home Maci Crum.

The Wildcats didn’t fold, though. In the fifth inning, Lake Norman shortstop Sammy Ladowski led off the frame with a double. On the very next pitch, Robinson launched a bomb to straightaway center, over the head of Harrel, for a two-run go-ahead home run.

Moore finished the game off from there, holding the Blue Devils off the scoreboard and getting the win.

“(Linda) is a little, bitty thing, but she’s got a lot of gusto,” Strahan said. “She loves challenges and pitched very well.”

Moore held Mooresville to just five hits in the game, striking out four batters. Vanderpool did the most damage at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. She also stole two bases.

For the Wildcats, Robinson added a single to her two-run homer while Ladowski went 2-for-4 with a single and a double in the game.

To close out the week, both the Wildcats and Blue Devils notched wins, with Lake Norman defeating North Iredell 11-6 and Mooresville upending Mount Pleasant 11-5, both on Thursday night. The Blue Devils followed that up on Friday night by pounding Cox Mill, 13-5.

In the first full week of April, the Wildcats kick off the week by traveling to Kannapolis to take on the Wonders in a double-header on April 5 while the Blue Devils play host to Hickory Ridge looking to get revenge for their loss to the Bulls earlier this season.