Six people are under investigation for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant home Saturday night.

No names have been released as the investigation by the Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office is still ongoing.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Mooresville Fire-Rescue were sent to the 100 block of Fernbrook Drive for a report of a structure fire. The address was corrected to the 800 block of Brawley School Road.

Engine 2 was first to arrive and found a single-story residence fully involved.

The home was vacant, officials said.

Firefighters began defensive operations and were able to bring the fire under control within a couple of hours.

The fire marshal’s office began an investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set. The MPD assisted in the investigation.

After the initial investigation, the MPD identified six people as being responsible for setting the fire. No injuries were reported.