Interactive tour set at maternity center
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

The online tour is free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session following. The tour requires registration, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.

For additional information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the event is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

