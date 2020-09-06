Interactive tours set at maternity center

Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting interactive tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The September interactive tours will be held Sept. 12 at noon and Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

The online tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session following. The online tours require registration. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.