The Interim Network CEO for Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers, Alec Grabowski, participated in a ride-along with Iredell County EMS. After meeting at the East Center Avenue EMS Base in Mooresville for their briefing, Grabowski was provided the opportunity to experience the side of emergency medicine most never get to see, from the unique perspectives of EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) and paramedics.

“The opportunity to participate in a ride-along with Iredell County EMS was a rewarding experience,” Grabowski stated. “Laurel, Rebecca, and Tim are great people and excellent first responders. We responded to several calls, and, in the field, they explained and helped me understand play-by-play what was going on. As a resident of Iredell County, I am happy knowing we have such a skilled EMS agency available to help take care of me or my family in case of an emergency.

“Doing this experience during May, where we celebrate hospital, nurses, and EMS weeks, was special,” Grabowski added. “It allowed me to connect with these groups and our patients meaningfully and provided me an increased understanding, and even deeper respect, of our emergency medical services professionals’ vital role during the prehospital side of patient care. I feel very fortunate to have been invited to ride along with Iredell County EMS as they responded to calls and demonstrated, firsthand, their expertise in treatment and care of patients while on the scene, during transport and handoff to the hospital’s emergency department.”