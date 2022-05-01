International watercolor exhibit scheduled

Mooresville Arts is pleased to announce that it will host the travel show for the 155th annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society.

The travel exhibition dates begin Nov. 1 and continue through Jan. 4, 2023. Forty watercolor paintings from today’s nationally and internationally known masters will be on display in the Mooresville Arts Center Gallery, 103 W. Center Ave. Many of the paintings will be for sale.

A private showing for this prominent exhibit is being planned for Nov. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m., and tickets will be available for sale online starting this summer. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Mooresville Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

An open house will also be held that day after the private showing, and everyone is invited from 7-9 p.m. There is no charge for the open house.

You are encouraged to mark your calendars now for this special event and not miss this showing of watercolor talent. The next closest venue to host this travel exhibit is 450 miles/seven hours away from Mooresville; therefore, art and watercolor enthusiasts from the area, as well as beyond, will want to see the show.

Current sponsors, with more to follow, for this exhibit and event include Visit Mooresville and an anonymous donor.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special and private showings may be available by calling the gallery at 704-663-6661 or emailing gallery@mooresvillearts.org for more details.