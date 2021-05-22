Interns working for town of Mooresville for summer

The town of Mooresville welcomed new interns for the manager’s office over the summer, a mix of bachelor and graduate-level college students who will gain insight into day-to-day duties of local government.

Martin Blue, current president of the Mooresville Youth Council, is a rising freshman at Stanford who plans to study an interdisciplinary science, technology and society major. He is passionate about technology and during his internship, he will have an opportunity to become more familiar with the town’s technology and innovation processes, including researching best practices for local governments’ technology departments and assisting with a strategic plan update.

Public administration graduate student Jahzmine Ranglin, who attends East Carolina University, will also spend her summer with the town. Her focus will be financial, working closely with the finance department to understand the town’s budget process, reviewing the 2021-2022 proposed budget and major projects to glean how it’s put together, and delving into the American Rescue Plan to discuss a possible project list and project feasibility.