Interns working for town of Mooresville for summer

The town of Mooresville welcomed new interns for the manager’s office over the summer, a mix of bachelor and graduate-level college students who will gain insight into day-to-day duties of local government.
Martin Blue, current president of the Mooresville Youth Council, is a rising freshman at Stanford who plans to study an interdisciplinary science, technology and society major. He is passionate about technology and during his internship, he will have an opportunity to become more familiar with the town’s technology and innovation processes, including researching best practices for local governments’ technology departments and assisting with a strategic plan update.
Public administration graduate student Jahzmine Ranglin, who attends East Carolina University, will also spend her summer with the town. Her focus will be financial, working closely with the finance department to understand the town’s budget process, reviewing the 2021-2022 proposed budget and major projects to glean how it’s put together, and delving into the American Rescue Plan to discuss a possible project list and project feasibility.
College senior Jayla Gittens is studying political science at North Carolina Central University and plans to collaborate with staff to learn more about how grant policies and processes work for government agencies, the logistics of planning board retreats, and how the Mooresville is marketed to the public in order to keep residents informed.
If you’re interested in learning more about internships at the town of Mooresville, contact the Human Resources department at 704-799-4070 or visit https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/138/Human-Resources.