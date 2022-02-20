 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interventional cardiology seminar set
Heart Health Awareness Month

Interventional cardiology seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, virtual (online) seminar, “Interventional Cardiology and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Awareness Month.

The presentation is Feb. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. and will be presented by Brian Waits, M.D., FACC, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville.

Interventional cardiology focuses on the use of catheters to treat cardiac patients, including the placement of stents to enhance blood flow through vessels. The diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease, vascular disease and acquired structural heart disease are all included in this field.

For more information regarding the Heart Health Awareness Month seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com.

A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information about Dr. Waits or to schedule an appointment, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com.

