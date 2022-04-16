Iredell Animal Shelter to hold kitten shower, annual open house

Iredell County Animal Services announced today their annual Open House and Kitten Shower event to be held at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville on April 30.

The shower and open house event will be held after the closing of the shelter from 2-4 p.m. The shelter will be open that day for adoptions during the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with no adoptions taking place after 2 p.m., allowing for open house tours.

This event offers the community an opportunity to gain a better understanding of what they do at the shelter, to have a look at the facility itself and to continue to build a relationship with the residents of Iredell County. It is asked that you do not bring your personal animals to this event.

Each year, hundreds of kittens are born throughout the community and are taken in at the shelter, most as strays. When these kittens are taken in, ICAS takes on the responsibility to care for and place as many as possible. Many times these kittens require more one-on-one care than the shelter staff is able to provide, making its foster program a true life-saving necessity.

A group of dedicated fosters cares for hundreds of cats/kittens annually, and we always hope to provide each caregiver with all they will need while they have these animals. This task can be overwhelming at times and that is where the shelter depend on the donations of such a caring community to help.

Your donations of goods such as wet and dry kitten food, litter, kitten milk replacements, kitten bottles and small digital grocery scales ensure this program’s success. At this event, it is asked that you bring donations such as just mentioned, to help to support this program and those who selflessly give of their time, their homes and their love.

Are you willing to foster some of these precious lives? Would you donate some of your time to the shelter to assist in the care for them? You are needed.

For more information on fostering or volunteering at Iredell County Animal Services, email volunteer@co.iredell.nc.us. You can find more information on the shelter at our website at https://www.iredellcountync.gov/149/Animal-Services-Control.