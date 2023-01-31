Iredell awarded $67,173 from Emergency Food and Shelter National Program

Iredell County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Iredell County has been awarded $67,173 to supplement emergency food and shelter efforts in the county. The funds were awarded under Phase 40.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A board made up of local residents from various government agencies, nonprofits and the faith community will determine how the funds awarded to Iredell County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

Be eligible to receive federal funds

Have an accounting system

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board

Have a Unique Entity Identifier Number

Have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN)

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

To apply, contact Liz Burns, United Way of Iredell County, 704-872-3000 or lburns@uwiredell.org.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 27.