Iredell awarded $70,723 from Emergency Food and Shelter Program

Iredell County has been awarded federal funds made available through the department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Iredell County has been chosen to receive $70,723 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A board made up of local citizens from various government agencies, non-profit agencies and the faith community will determine how the funds awarded to Iredell County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.