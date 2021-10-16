Iredell Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson receives 'Boots on the Ground' award

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson was recognized at the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for his efforts during COVID-19.

Mixson received the “Boots on the Ground” award for his perseverance, dedication to the cause and grit. He was recognized for his efforts during COVID-19 to keep training available to the clerks. Mixson is chair of the Training Committee.

Chief Justice Paul Newby also administered the oath of office to Mixson as treasurer of the conference.

The 2021 Summer Educational Conference was recently held in Carteret County at The Beaufort Hotel. This conference held an evening banquet where the 2021-22 executive officers, including Mixson, were sworn in by Newby along with Administrative Office of the Courts Director Judge Andrew Heath, who also helped present awards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Raymond Matukso, Currituck County Clerk of Superior Court, was installed as the new president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for 2021-22. Matusko has been active in the conference and NCAOC since his tenure as clerk of Superior Court began in 2010. He has seen technological improvements throughout the court system and is eager to serve as president for the first year of the eCourts implementation with Tyler Technologies in North Carolina.