Iredell Clerk of Superior Court staff collect, deliver supplies to Heroes House

The Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s office adopted the Heroes House (also known as the Iredell Veteran’s Transitional House) this holiday season and collected cleaning and other supplies for the house. The Heroes House provides a home and services for military veterans who have fallen on hard times and need support while they work on rebuilding their lives.

“This was a great opportunity to give back to our community and help a great group of people who graciously served and fought for our country and it’s freedoms. We collected supplies throughout November and December.” said Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson.

Mixson indicated one of his favorite quotes about veterans is attributed to the author Tom Clancy “The U.S. Military is us. There is no truer representation of a country than the people that it sends into the field to fight for it. The people who wear our uniform and carry our rifles into combat are our kids, and our job is to support them because they’re protecting us.”

Mixson added “Everyone in our office was excited about this project and we were glad we could support those that have protected us this holiday season.”