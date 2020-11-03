Iredell coronavirus cases rose by 95 over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 95 since last Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 4,136 COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remains 45.

The Tuesday afternoon update was not available in time for the Wednesday edition of the Tribune.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,349 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 280,377 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,175. The total number of completed tests is 4,145,174.

There have been 4,457 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 28 are currently hospitalized, and 3,577 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 486 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.