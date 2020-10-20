Iredell coronavirus numbers rise up 59 over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 59 over the weekend.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,650 COVID-19 cases, up from 3,591 Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,578 cases since Monday. Statewide, 248,750 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,203. The total number of completed tests is 3,663,340.

There have been 3,992 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 3,147 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 445 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,440 cases.