Iredell County Amateur Radio Society to demonstrate skills at field day

062222-mot-news-fieldday-p1

Members of the Iredell County Amateur Radio Society help raise one of the 30-foot antennas that was used during the society’s annual field day. From left, Tom Cash, Mark Hartline, Don Humphrey and Greg Cason help get the antenna into place as Donald Summers, right, observes to make sure it is going up properly.

The Iredell County Amateur Radio Society will host the American Radio Relay League field day Saturday and Sunday at Albert B. McClure Park, 1230 Museum Road, Statesville.

The field day will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and end at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The purpose of the event is to demonstrate the science, skill and service to the community and nation of amateur radio.

The field day is ham radio’s open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate their work. The event combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills. An annual event since 1933, the field day remains the most popular event in ham radio.

