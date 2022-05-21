Iredell County birth announcement: May 11

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To John Noriega and Charlotte Gatrell of Statesville, a boy, Sebastian Ramos Noriega, on May 11.
To Benjamin and Leah Haynes of Statesville, a girl, Marley Nell Haynes, on May 12.
To Ashley Eugene and Katie Elizabeth Moose of Stony Point, a girl, Reagan Elizabeth Moose, on May 12.
To Joshua Perkins and Taylor Wood of Statesville, a boy, Braxtyn Joe Wood Perkins, on May 13.
To Lindsey and Kevin Hines, Jr. of Maiden, a girl, Khloe Brook Hines, on May 13.
- Lake Norman softball coach arrested on indecent liberties charge
- Mooresville police: Three charged after shoplifting call results in chase, crash
- Midlife factors that raise your odds of Alzheimer's, the effects of coffee on cholesterol, and more health news
- Holland defeats Purcell in Register of Deeds race; Mixson victorious over Tilley for Clerk of Court
- Iredell County real estate transactions: May 1-7
- Mooresville Police: Drugs, weapons seized in traffic stops; two arrested
- Voters cast ballots in several races Tuesday
- Primary voters choose Sloan, Trent, Kurn in school board races; Kasel narrowly tops DeWeese for Mooresville commissioner seat
- Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise
- Teen found dead after being missing for 13 years, gummy candy recall, and more trending topics
- Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster, but not by much
- Making a difference
- Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died
- Town of Mooresville updates pavement procedures
- Which NC cities made the 'Best Places to Live' list? (Spoiler alert: If yours isn't here, a neighbor probably is)
To Joshua Chaney and Sarah Martin of Statesville, a girl, Gabriel Cole Chaney, on May 13.
To Chad and Vanessa Bentley of Union Grove, a boy, Clayton Wallace Bentley, on May 14.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.