Iredell County birth announcements: April 13

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jaime and Diana Vargas of Statesville, a girl, Katalina Vargas, on April 13.

To Daniel Kusnerak and Chelsea Mitchell of Troutman, a girl, Aria Anna Kusnerak, on April 15.

To Crystal and Kevin Wade Hayden, Jr. of Statesville, a girl, Zyla Reign Hayden, on April 16.

To Brandon and Amber Bowman of Claremont, a girl, Harper Wren Bowman, on April 20.

To Meschach Horne and Jenna Holtzlander of Troutman, a girl, Cheyenne Kitsune Horne, on April 21.

To Mahogany Danielle Clark of Statesville, a boy, Kash Nasir Miller, on April 22.