IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Kezlan and Jessica Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Isaiah Lane Johnson, on April 19.

To Justin Cowan and Jatana Little of Statesville, a girl, Jade A’mor Cowan on April 19.

To Carlos Tejada and Sophany Rodriguez of Statesville, a girl, Hailey Desiree Tejada Rodriguez on April 23.

To Andy and Imke Zachowicz of Statesville, a boy, Ayden William Zachowicz on April 24.

To Kyle and Ashley Haynes of Mooresville, a boy, Noah Brooks Haynes, on April 24.

Michael Damron and Karleigh Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Emerson Thomas Damron on April 25.

Bryson Godfrey and Kenedy Rosenbaum of Taylorsville, a boy Mac Nelson Godfrey on April 25.

Jalessa Dixon of Statesville, twin boys, Zamire Damani Dixon, Zahair Amriri Dixon on April 26.

Reinaldo Perez and Vanessa Lopez of Mooresville, a boy, Ignacio Perez on April 26.

Jarvis Stevenson and Tiffany Minton of Hiddenite, a boy, Javaris O’Neill Stevenson on April 28.

Jamarius Branch and Destiny Robinson of Mooresville, a girl, Nevaeh Marie Branch on April 29.

Mohammad Alhwietat and Nesma Seyam of Statesville, a boy, Ghaith Mohammad Alhwietat on April 29.

Kevon Jones-Parrish and Essence Christie of Statesville, a girl, A’Kaia Noelle Jones-Parrish on April 30.