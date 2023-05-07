Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Kezlan and Jessica Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Isaiah Lane Johnson, on April 19.
To Justin Cowan and Jatana Little of Statesville, a girl, Jade A’mor Cowan on April 19.
To Carlos Tejada and Sophany Rodriguez of Statesville, a girl, Hailey Desiree Tejada Rodriguez on April 23.
To Andy and Imke Zachowicz of Statesville, a boy, Ayden William Zachowicz on April 24.
To Kyle and Ashley Haynes of Mooresville, a boy, Noah Brooks Haynes, on April 24.
Michael Damron and Karleigh Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Emerson Thomas Damron on April 25.
Bryson Godfrey and Kenedy Rosenbaum of Taylorsville, a boy Mac Nelson Godfrey on April 25.
Jalessa Dixon of Statesville, twin boys, Zamire Damani Dixon, Zahair Amriri Dixon on April 26.
Reinaldo Perez and Vanessa Lopez of Mooresville, a boy, Ignacio Perez on April 26.
Jarvis Stevenson and Tiffany Minton of Hiddenite, a boy, Javaris O’Neill Stevenson on April 28.
Jamarius Branch and Destiny Robinson of Mooresville, a girl, Nevaeh Marie Branch on April 29.
Mohammad Alhwietat and Nesma Seyam of Statesville, a boy, Ghaith Mohammad Alhwietat on April 29.
Kevon Jones-Parrish and Essence Christie of Statesville, a girl, A’Kaia Noelle Jones-Parrish on April 30.