Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Tanner and Chelsey Ingle of Hiddenite, a girl, Stella Grace Ingle, on April 3.

To Nathaniel and Jessica Rovira of Statesville, a girl, Raelynn Cash Rovira, on April 4.

To Turez and Adrianna Shaver of Statesville, a boy, Kai Amir McGee, on April 4.

To Zachery Sigmon and Brittney Kelly of Statesville, a girl, Sophia Jane Sigmon, on April 5.

To Joseph Picarella and Samantha Flower, a girl, Dakota Aurora Picarella, on April 6.