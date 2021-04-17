 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: April 5
0 comments
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: April 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4-18 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Dakota and Caroline Marlowe of Union Grove, a girl, Piper Kucera Marlowe, on April 5.

To Charles Coleman IV and Savannah Clifton of Statesville, a girl, Addilynn Elizabeth Coleman, on April 5.

To Malcolm Boyd and Cambria Shuford of Statesville, a girl, Rylee Sarai Boyd, on April 5.

To Tyler and Holly Matthews of Statesville, a girl, Elleigh Lynnette Matthews, on April 6.

To Christopher and Jessica Manners of Statesville, a boy, Josiah Lee Manners, on April 6.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics