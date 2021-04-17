Iredell County birth announcements: April 5

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Dakota and Caroline Marlowe of Union Grove, a girl, Piper Kucera Marlowe, on April 5.

To Charles Coleman IV and Savannah Clifton of Statesville, a girl, Addilynn Elizabeth Coleman, on April 5.

To Malcolm Boyd and Cambria Shuford of Statesville, a girl, Rylee Sarai Boyd, on April 5.

To Tyler and Holly Matthews of Statesville, a girl, Elleigh Lynnette Matthews, on April 6.

To Christopher and Jessica Manners of Statesville, a boy, Josiah Lee Manners, on April 6.